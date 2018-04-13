Traffic stop leads to 350 pounds of marijuana in Kansas - WNEM TV 5

Traffic stop leads to 350 pounds of marijuana in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) -

Law enforcement officials say three people are being investigated after officers seized 350 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says a drug interdiction team discovered the drug haul during a traffic stop near Junction City on April 5.

The Hays Post reports the vehicle was en route to Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Two people were arrested and Geary County notified the Drug Enforcement Administration's Michigan office. A third suspect was arrested the next day in Sterling Heights.

The DEA and Michigan authorities also seized $326,000 in cash.

The names of the suspects were not released. The investigation is ongoing.

