Saginaw Twp police investigating Frankenmuth Credit Union robbery

The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Frankenmuth Credit Union.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch said the bank robbery happened at 2796 Erna Drive on Friday, April 13.

At 3 p.m. a man walked into the credit union and gave a note to the teller advising them to give him money.

The suspect put the money into a backpack that he was carrying and left the credit union in a dark colored Oldsmobile Alero.

The man did not mention he was carrying a weapon.

The suspect is described as between 30 years-old and 50-years-old, 6 feet tall, heavy build, last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, dark fleece coat, and a dark scarf across his face.

Police are not saying how much money was stolen pending the investigation.

Police do not believe this is related to the Saginaw County Employees Credit Union robbery.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating this incident.

