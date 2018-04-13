Several police crews respond to scene on Flint's east side - WNEM TV 5

Several police crews respond to scene on Flint's east side

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

There is a heavy police presence on Flint's east side.

Several crews are gathered at Cumberland and Ohio.

TV5 is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.