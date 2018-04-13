Crews respond to house fire in Midland County - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to house fire in Midland County

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Crews are responding to a house fire in Midland County.

Ohio Street is closed between Kentucky Street and Swede Avenue due to the fire.

Midland County Central Dispatch is urging residents to avoid the area.

TV5 will update if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.