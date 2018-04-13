Mid-Michigan prepares for late-season winter storm

With all of Mid-Michigan now under a winter storm watch for this weekend, many are making last-minute preparations for the late-season storm.

With power outages anticipated and icy conditions expected to make travel dangerous, most simply plan on hunkering down for the weekend.

“We’re ready for whatever happens,” said Kyle McCree, the Community Affairs Manager at Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy is gearing up for Mother Nature’s last hurrah, a major ice storm heading our way.

Those icy conditions can be far tougher to deal with than snow and Consumers Energy is preparing for the havoc it can cause to our power lines.

“We have crews and resources positioned throughout the state and we have a lot of investments throughout the year to make the grid more resilient and prevent outages or certainly the duration of outages,” McCree said.

Those icy conditions can make the roads almost impassable.

In fact, the Genesee County Road Commission’s salt trucks were already out and ready.

With this blast of winter barreling down on us, many local residents said they’re already preparing for the weekend’s big chill.

Consumers is advising everyone else to stay inside and said they’re confident in their ability to handle the storm, but that a loss of power is always possible.

“We hope that doesn’t happen, but surely people should be prepared and be safe,” McCree said.

