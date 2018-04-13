Flint residents receive water donated during TV5 water drive

Mid-Michigan residents came together to help people living in the city of Flint.

On Friday, TV5 delivered the water given to us during our water drive this week.

“We just don’t think it’s fair that he cut the water off as early as he did,” said Kevin Croom, with Asbury United Methodist Church.

Croom said he almost can’t believe the state will no longer supply bottled water to the residents of Flint.

“I don’t think he should have had the right to say that, ‘now I’m going to stop the water. I poisoned you and now I’m gonna say we’re going to stop giving you water,’” Croom said.

Croom was among the group of volunteers handing out cases of bottled water collected during the TV5 water drive this week.

Folks from all over Flint lined up at the church in hopes of getting as much water as possible before they run out.

“For the state to walk away after they initiated this problem is horrible,” said Scott Bard-Mansur.

Bard-Mansur said he doesn’t trust the latest test results of Flint’s water, which indicate Flint’s water is as good as any other city’s. He and his family plan to continue using bottled water.

“There are people that have died. I, myself, was in the hospital for two weeks with cryptosporidium directly from the contaminated water in Flint. And I don’t know what will be done, but something should be,” Bard-Mansur said.

He is not alone.

“Don’t trust it. I wouldn’t,” said Lonnie Buggs, resident.

TV5 would like to thanks Kroger, DHT in Clio, Two Men and a Truck and all of the generous donors for helping with the water drive.

