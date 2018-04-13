Police seek help identifying 3 women in retail fraud case - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying 3 women in retail fraud case

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland police is seeking help identifying three women they say are involved in a retail fraud investigation.

The department released a photo of the three women on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

If you can identify any of the suspects you are asked to call police at 989-839-4702.

