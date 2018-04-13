Woman needs help repairing leaky roof

When it rains it pours, but that precipitation isn’t staying outside of one local woman’s home.

She has been dealing with one leak after another, causing many problems inside and out.

“Stressful. The stresses of not getting anywhere with all the efforts I’m making,” said Carla Brinker, homeowner.

She lives inside a mobile home in Durand with her son Gage.

While she said she loves it there, she has several leaks in her roof.

“The leaks just keep coming. Every time someone goes on the roof to either clean it or put a new seal on it, another leak springs up,” Brinker said.

She said she has tried several times to get it fixed, but isn’t getting anywhere. She fears the problem is about to get worse.

“Having a contractor come and say ‘oh, we don’t do this.’ That was after a phone interview, then an outrageous estimate that I could buy three more of these houses with. Knowing that every time it does rain more damage is being done,” Brinker said.

Between working two jobs and taking care of her son, she doesn’t know what to do.

“I can’t do anything until those leaks are stopped,” Brinker said.

If you can help in anyway, send an email to wnem@wnem.com.

