Businesses strike out sexual assault with annual bowl-a-thon

Members of the community, as well as the TV5 family, laced up their bowling shoes to help strike out sexual assault.

The annual bowl-a-thon raises thousands of dollars for Child and Family Services of Saginaw.

“The money goes so we’re able to provide completely free services to anyone that’s been a victim of sexual assault,” said Margie Bach, CEO of Child and Family Services.

She said this is an important cause for the community. Bach said one in four girls and one in six boys are abused or sexually assaulted in the area.

“I mean, the numbers they show on the screen at the beginning here of how many people they’ve helped. It shows just a huge need for it. Anything we can do to help that out is great,” said John Wilson, with Glastender.

Wilson said the event means a lot to him and his company always tries their hardest to hit the money goal.

“It’s an important cause. So, we want to make sure we can raise the most amount of money we can for them. It’s great,” Wilson said.

This was the 17th time they have held the event and they hit their $30,000 goal.

