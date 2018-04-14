BREAKING: Thousands of power outages reported in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Thousands of power outages reported in Mid-Michigan

A wintery mix of ice, sleet, snow and rain, combined with strong winds are already creating power outages across Mid-Michigan. Consumers Energy is reporting thousands across the state without power. 

  • Alcona County – 130
  • Arenac County – 273
  • Bay County – 772
  • Clare County – 378
  • Genesee County – 109
  • Gladwin County – 183
  • Gratiot County – 144
  • Iosco County – 578
  • Isabella County – 142
  • Lapeer County  - 142
  • Midland County – 1,472
  • Ogemaw County – 327
  • Oscoda County – 81
  • Roscommon County – 253
  • Saginaw County – 1,170
  • Shiawassee County - 204

Click here for the Consumers Energy power outage map

