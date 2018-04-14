Covenant Kids Telethon shortened due to weather - WNEM TV 5

Covenant Kids Telethon shortened due to weather

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Covenant Kids Telethon has been shortened due to weather conditions.

Covenant CEO Ed Bruff is asking volunteers, sponsors, and attendees to stay home and limit their travel.

The telethon will now be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on TV5.

If you would like to make a contribution, visit Covenant Healthcare’s website.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.