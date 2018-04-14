Covenant Kids Telethon shortened due to weather

The Covenant Kids Telethon has been shortened due to weather conditions.

Covenant CEO Ed Bruff is asking volunteers, sponsors, and attendees to stay home and limit their travel.

The telethon will now be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on TV5.

If you would like to make a contribution, visit Covenant Healthcare’s website.

