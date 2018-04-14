Traffic Alert: Crash on NB I-75 in Saginaw County

A crash on northbound I-75, at Dixie Highway (Exit 144), is slowing down traffic in Saginaw County.

The crash was reported at 11:03 a.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The left lane, left center lane, and the right center lane are closed by the crash.

Only the left lane is open as of right now.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is also reporting two lanes are blocked by debris on northbound I-75, south of mile marker 144.

Central dispatch said the two left lanes are blocked by the debris.

