Midland Road back open after down wires

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch said northbound Midland Road, north of Gratiot Road, has reopened after being partially closed down.

There were down wires in the road, but the scene has been cleared.

