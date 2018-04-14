Residents being evacuated out of Wenona Beach Estates after floo - WNEM TV 5

Residents being evacuated out of Wenona Beach Estates after flooding

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The winter storm has brought more than snow and hail to Mid-Michigan, some homes are experiencing flooding.

Homes at Wenona Beach Estates are seeing rising waters and residents are being evacuated.

Ambulances, fire trucks, and rescue vehicles are helping residents out of their homes.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham sent out the county's newest rescue vehicles, the MRAP, to help with evacuation efforts.

