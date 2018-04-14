Police respond to 2 vehicle crash in Flint Twp - WNEM TV 5

Police respond to 2 vehicle crash in Flint Twp

Credit: Ken Frierson Credit: Ken Frierson
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Flint Township.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Miller and Linden Road.

No word yet on the condition of those involved in the crash.

