Police, firefighters responding to rollover crash on I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Police, firefighters responding to rollover crash on I-75

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police and firefighters are responding to a rollover crash on northbound I-75, just south of mile marker 149.

Michigan State Police, Buena Vista Police, and Bridgeport Fire Department were sent to the accident Saturday afternoon.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch did not say the condition of those involved in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.