Cops: Abuse victims should call us, not church

SAGINAW, MI (AP) -

Police investigating sexual abuse in the Saginaw Roman Catholic Diocese say people who believe they're victims should contact law enforcement agencies - not church representatives.

The task force released a statement Friday after church officials announced the appointment of a judge to handle sexual abuse complaints. Investigators say the hiring of Michael Talbot appears to be a "positive thing." But they also say the diocese "cannot and should not be used as a clearinghouse for the reporting of crimes."

Talbot will help the diocese after he retires from the Michigan appeals court this month. During a news conference, he urged victims to step forward and promised to share information with police.

