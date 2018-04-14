Arenac County Sheriff's Office lists bad roads in humor post

The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office has put together a full list of roads that drivers should stay off of.

In a Facebook humor post, the department listed all of the roads that police say residents should not drive on.

If the road ends in one of the following, police say residents should stay off of it:

Rd.

St.

Ave.

Pkwy

Blvd

Pvt

Way

Rdg

Hwy

Pl

Ln

Dr

Ct

Trail

Circle

Trace

Terrace

Commons

Center

Run

Row

Bluff

Hills

North/South/East/West

On a more serious note, the police department said residents should stay home.

If residents have to travel, the office said drivers should leave early and leave penalty of distance between other drivers.

