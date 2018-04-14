Traffic Alert: Down tree blocking Michigan Ave in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Down tree blocking Michigan Ave in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The northbound and southbound lanes on Michigan Avenue will be closed at Cleveland Street due to a large tree in the roadway in Saginaw.

Drivers should try to avoid the area.

