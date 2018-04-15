Mackinac bridge is partially closed due to high winds

The Mackinac Bridge is seeing strong winds in the Straits area.

The bridge is closed to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks.

Winds of over 50 mph are blowing across the bridge.

Drivers should reduce their speed as they approach the bridge and prepare to stop.

Personnel will be at both sides of the structure to give instructions on how to safely cross the bridge.

Drivers are being asked to drive at 20 mph or less.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds and will adjust steps if weather conditions change.

The bridge authority said when conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, but some may need an escort.

