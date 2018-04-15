Harvey’s Grill and Bar closing down in Bay City

A grill and bar restaurant in Bay City closed its door this weekend.

In a Facebook post, Harvey’s Grill and Bar announced that its Bay City location is permanently closed as of Sunday, April 15.

The restaurant said it had to close due to underperforming sales.

The restaurant wanted to stay open this weekend for its final closing day, but it said weather conditions were too dangerous.

Harvey’s Grill and Bar has been a part of the Bay City community for about 10 years.

Gift cards and loyalty points are valid at Harvey’s Saginaw location.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.