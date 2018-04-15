Lapeer Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal roll over crash

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead.

On Saturday, April 14 at 1:49 p.m., Lapeer County Central Dispatch sent deputies to an injury accident.

The crash happened at North Lapeer (M-24), north of Castle Road, in Rich Township.

The sheriff’s office said Nickolas Drwal, a 20-year-old man from Clio, was northbound on M-24, driving a 2008 Volkswagon Jetta.

Roadways were slushy and icy due to sleet.

Drwal’s car lost control, went across the southbound lane and into the west side of the road.

The vehicle hit a driveway culvert and caused the vehicle to start rolling.

The Jetta eventually hit a tree and landing on its roof in the ditch.

Drwal was the only person in the vehicle and had serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said he was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer by Medstar Ambulance Service where he died from his injuries four hours later.

North Lapeer Road was restricted for some time for the investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows that alcohol was not a contributing factor, nor was speed a factor.

The sheriff’s office said weather and roadways may have played a role in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at (810) 656-1015 or jparks@lapeercounty.org.

