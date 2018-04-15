Clare Public Schools announces closing with ‘time travel’ video

The wintery mix has caused many closures across Mid-Michigan, including Clare Public Schools.

In a humor post on Facebook, it announced classes will be canceled for tomorrow with a video of a staff member using time travel.

In the video, the staff member uses one of the school’s bus with a flux capacitor as a time travel machine.

Using 1.21 gigawatts of power, he sent students into the future to their next day of school.

Clare Public Schools said in the description that there will be no classes on Monday, April 16 and advised students to stay safe on their day off.

