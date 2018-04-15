Residents pass time during winter storm with a movie night

Get the latest on this weekend's winter storm with our continuously updated forecast discussion!More >
Get the latest on this weekend's winter storm with our continuously updated forecast discussion!More >
A wintery mix of ice, sleet, snow and rain, combined with strong winds are already creating power outages across Mid-Michigan.More >
A wintery mix of ice, sleet, snow and rain, combined with strong winds are already creating power outages across Mid-Michigan.More >
A grill and bar restaurant in Bay City closed its door this weekend.More >
A grill and bar restaurant in Bay City closed its door this weekend.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
Saginaw County Central Dispatch said southbound I-75 exit 148B has reopened.More >
Saginaw County Central Dispatch said southbound I-75 exit 148B has reopened.More >
The winter storm has brought more than snow and hail to Mid-Michigan, some homes are experiencing flooding.More >
The winter storm has brought more than snow and hail to Mid-Michigan, some homes are experiencing flooding.More >
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office has put together a full list of roads that residents should stay off of.More >
The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office has put together a full list of roads that residents should stay off of.More >
The Mackinac Bridge is seeing strong winds in the Straits area.More >
The Mackinac Bridge is seeing strong winds in the Straits area.More >
Police say a man fatally shot his wife and badly wounded a man in western Michigan before later killing himself.More >
Police say a man fatally shot his wife and badly wounded a man in western Michigan before later killing himself.More >