Loons game postponed...again

MIDLAND, Mich. – The doubleheader between the Great Lakes Loons and Dayton Dragons scheduled for Sunday afternoon has been postponed. The decision was made due to current weather and field conditions and the weather forecast for the rest of the day in Midland.

The Loons and Dragons next meet in Dayton on May 18-20. Games are scheduled to be made up during that series; specific days and times will be announced at a later date. The Loons have now had four of their first five home games of the season postponed due to weather. The only game played thus far was on Opening Day against the Lansing Lugnuts on April 5.

Halfway through the month of April, this is somewhat unprecedented weather for this time year in Midland. Winter storm warnings have been in effect across multiple counties throughout the weekend, 0.25" to 0.50" of ice has accumulated across the Great Lakes Bay Region according to WNEM TV5’s First Warn Five Weather Team, winds have ranged from 10-35 mph, with gusts topping 40 mph in many areas, and temperatures have struggled to reach 32 degrees.

Fans that purchased tickets for Sunday’s games may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game during the 2018 season, based on availability.

Following the first off day of the season on Monday and a three-game road trip, the Loons will return to Dow Diamond for a seven-game homestand April 20-26 against the West Michigan Whitecaps and Fort Wayne TinCaps.

(Story courtesy of the Great Lakes Loons)

Copyright WNEM Meredith Corp 2018. All rights reserved.