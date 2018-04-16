Interview with man charged in murder of Michigan girl he's accused of raping

Quinn James is charged in the abduction and killing of a Kentwood teen who accused him of rape last year.

A trial date had been set in that sexual assault case just days before Mujey Dumbuya was found dead in Kalamazoo in late January.

Reporter Rachel Glaser with our CBS affiliates at WWMT asked James if he killed the girl.

RG: “Are you innocent?” QJ: “Did you ask my attorney?” RG:“I'm asking you.” QJ: “My attorney will explain it to you.” RG: “So you can't even say right now no, I did not murder.” QJ: “My attorney advised me not to answer any questions, none, no questions.” RG: “So you won't even say I did not murder Mujey?”

With $125 and an old car, police said James hired an accomplice to help kill the 16-year-old girl who accused him of rape.

According to the probable cause affidavit, all evidence points to James – including a wire transfer, a bill of sale for that old car, surveillance video from Grand Rapids where Dumbuya was last seen, a trail camera near the woods where her body was found, along with forensic evidence collected from the body.

QJ: “You said you see me in court all the time, so you'll see how it plays out in court. All the question you're asking me will be answered in court.” RG: “I have seen you in court and I have seen you laugh and smile. What do you think is so funny?” QJ: “I don't think you've ever seen me laugh or smile.” RG: “I have it on video from two days ago when you were arraigned on murder charges.”

The 42-year-old faces up to life in prison without parole on all three counts.

QJ: “I have no contact with, I can't talk to my family. I haven't had no contact, I can't talk to anyone. I'm not allowed visits, phone calls, anything, so I don't know what's going on out there.”

James directed all questions about the murder case to his attorney and had nothing to say to Dumbuya's family.

The 10-minute interview came to an abrupt end with a question about James' young twin boys.

RG: “What's that like being away from them?” QJ: “I'm going to go, okay?” RG: “Anything else you would like to say?” QJ: “My attorney will answer that for you, you have a good one ma'am.”

Still crying, James did come back and pick up the phone again but only to say goodbye.

A public defender, James' attorney said if all the evidence investigators claim to have really exist, James would have been charged long before now.

The attorney said it’s possible police are exaggerating the evidence.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WWMT. All rights reserved.