Closer, but not quite done

It's been a long weekend and while things have been getting better across Mid-Michigan, we still have a little while to go before things finally slow down for good. Some areas continue to see wet weather this morning, and with slick roads still possible, a few extra minutes wouldn't be a bad idea.

Track what's left of the storm today with our Interactive Radar!

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Iosco, and Ogemaw until 2 PM this afternoon.

Flood Warning: in effect for the Saginaw River until Thursday at 11 PM.

Flood Warning: in effect for the Kearsley Creek until 2 PM Wednesday.

Flood Advisory: in effect for the Chippewa River until further notice.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Thankfully last evening our temperatures started to come up and with road crews working hard, many of the main roads have seen quite a bit of improvement. While things are improving, continue to take it easy on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, along with side streets and less-traveled roads.

Temperatures are running in the low to mid 30s around Mid-Michigan this morning and don't expect much of a warm up this afternoon. With plenty of cloud cover and a west northwesterly wind, expect highs to stay in the 30s in most areas.

Rain and snow will remain possible throughout the day, but it doesn't appear to be an "every second of the day" kind of event, with many of us staying fairly dry through the morning and early afternoon. The Thumb and areas north of the Saginaw Bay are seeing most of the wet weather this morning.

We'll likely see an uptick in the activity this evening and overnight as wrap around moisture on the backside of our departing system moves in. This will likely remain as a rain/snow mix around the area, before eventually changing over to snow late evening and overnight.

Winds are going to shift to a west northwesterly direction today, which should help flooding concerns near the lakeshore, but as listed above, we still have a few flood warnings and advisories. Expect that wind to be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to around 20 or so in spots.

Accumulations of snow should remain around 1" or less for most, but areas north of the Saginaw Bay and parts of the Thumb could see a bit more. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory can generally expect around 2-4" of snow.

Some of that snow may lead to slippery areas for the Tuesday morning commute as well, with lows falling into the middle 20s.

