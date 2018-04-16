Getting closer, but not quite done yet

Saginaw Township Police investigated and said no actual threat existed.More >
A grill and bar restaurant in Bay City closed its door this weekend.More >
A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.More >
The Mackinac Bridge is seeing strong winds in the Straits area.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
A wintery mix of ice, sleet, snow and rain, combined with strong winds are already creating power outages across Mid-Michigan.More >
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >
Police say a man fatally shot his wife and badly wounded a man in western Michigan before later killing himself.More >
The wintery mix has caused many closures across Mid-Michigan, including Clare Public Schools.More >
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen used the same Delaware limited liability company to facilitate payments to two women, according to a report Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.More >
