Lingering rain and snow showers continue

It's been a long weekend and while things have been getting better across Mid-Michigan, we still have a little while to go before things finally slow down for good. Some areas continue to see rain and snow this afternoon, and with that in place, slick spots are still possible on the roadways. Allowing for a few extra minutes heading out today wouldn't be a bad idea.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Iosco, and Ogemaw until 2 PM this afternoon.

Flood Warning: in effect for the Saginaw River until Thursday at 11 PM.

Flood Warning: in effect for the Kearsley Creek until 2 PM Wednesday.

Today

While the bulk of the system that we experienced continues to slowly exit the region, some rain and snow showers still continue to fall across parts of Mid-Michigan this afternoon. Roads conditions in some spots may still be slick especially on bridges and overpasses. All of this suggests a few extra minutes are a good idea when heading out on the roadways today.

Temperatures are in the mid 30s in most places going into the noon hour and we don't expect much of a warm up from this point forward. Highs will top out from the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Even with rain and snow showers possible throughout the day, it certainly won't be an all day event. We'll sneak in some dry time in between the rounds of rain and snow showers falling.

Tonight

Later on throughout the evening and overnight, we'll likely see an uptick in the activity with all precipitation eventually changing over to snow.

Winds are going to shift to a west northwesterly direction today, which should help flooding concerns near the lakeshore, but as listed above, we still have a few flood warnings and advisories. Expect that wind to be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to around 20 or so in spots.

Accumulations of snow should remain around 1" or less for most, but areas north of the Saginaw Bay and parts of the Thumb could see a bit more. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory can generally expect around 2-4" of snow.

Some of that snow may lead to slippery areas for the Tuesday morning commute as well, with lows falling into the middle 20s.

Tuesday

We finally get to say goodbye from this massive storm system for good as it pulls away going throughout the day on Tuesday. A few lingering snow showers may be possible earlier in the day, but that will add up to a few flurries at most. The majority of Mid-Michigan will stay dry throughout the day with skies staying mostly cloudy.

Temperatures for the day will be similar to Monday, not a lot of warmth to be found with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Some locations further towards the south along I-69 may be able to squeeze into the lower 40s at best.

Have a great Monday everyone!

