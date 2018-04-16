Lingering snow showers and a drier Tuesday

Don't get comfortable just yet. Most of our headaches from the weekend are over, but there are still some remnants that we have to deal with.

Current Weather Alerts

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Cass River until further notice.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Kearsley Creek until further notice.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

As the low pressure system from this weekend continues to push off to the northeast, we'll be left with the wrap around snow showers. Accumulation, if any, will be very minor. Track the snow showers in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s which will refreeze any standing water. Still watch out for some slick spots for tomorrow mornings commute. Winds will still be breezy out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday

For our Tuesday, we can expect a few lingering snow showers with mostly cloudy skies for the first half of our day. Morning temperatures will be chilly down in the 20s, so make sure to bundle up appropriately. Once those showers exit by tomorrow afternoon and early evening hours, we'll end up staying dry until Wednesday evening. Finally a break of the wintry weather! High temperatures will max out in the upper 30s for Tuesday afternoon, but we should actually be in the mid 50s for this time of year. Winds will be breezy once again winds coming out of the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph it feel much cooler walking out the door.

Mid-Week

Our next system will bring us some rain and snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Impacts will be minimal, but the wintry conditions may still slow you down out on the roads, so please keep that in mind. We finally will dry out for a while once we reach Thursday afternoon. More importantly, temperatures will finally be warming up closer to average just in time for the weekend, reaching the 50s.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.