AAA: Statewide average gas prices increase 9 cents

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club said late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.78 per gallon. Prices are about 28 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.69 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.80 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area. AAA says it was the third consecutive week that the Ann Arbor area had the highest average price.
The Detroit-area's average daily gas price was about $2.77 per gallon, up about 8 cents from last week.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
