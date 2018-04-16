8 people, four pets evacuated from home during flooding - WNEM TV 5

8 people, four pets evacuated from home during flooding

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Chris Middleton Courtesy: Chris Middleton
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

It was a long weekend as Mother Nature poured rain, sleet and snow on Mid-Michigan, causing flooding in some areas. 

Homes at Wenona Beach Estates in Bangor Township saw rising waters and residents had to be evacuated.

Officials with Bangor Township said eight people and four pets were rescued from a home at the end of Patterson Road.

The township hall was opened as an evacuation center. Police said one lady stayed there briefly until the Red Cross found her temporary housing.

Officers used the Bay County Sheriff Department’s MRAP, a high-clearance vehicle, to aid in the evacuations.

Water started receding Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.