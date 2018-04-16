Man facing charges for operating meth lab in Gladwin County

A Mid-Michigan man is facing drug charges for allegedly operating a meth lab with a child present.

Investigators said deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office and an MDOC agent performed a probation check Thursday, April 12 at a home in Sage Township. During the check they found evidence of a meth lab, officials said.

Deputies served a search warrant and located a one pot meth lab and lab components.

David Prenger, 30, is facing three charges, including operating a meth lab in the presence of a child.

His bond was set at $500,000.

