Man facing charges for operating meth lab in Gladwin County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man is facing drug charges for allegedly operating a meth lab with a child present. 

Investigators said deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office and an MDOC agent performed a probation check Thursday, April 12 at a home in Sage Township. During the check they found evidence of a meth lab, officials said.

Deputies served a search warrant and located a one pot meth lab and lab components.

David Prenger, 30, is facing three charges, including operating a meth lab in the presence of a child.

His bond was set at $500,000.

