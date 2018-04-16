Flood warnings issued for Cass and Saginaw River

As Mid-Michigan begins to recover from a weekend storm that brought rain, sleet and snow - many lakeshore residents are dealing with flooding.

Homes within Wenona Beach Estates saw rising waters on Saturday and residents were evacuated. Officials with Bangor Township said eight people and four pets were rescued from a home at the end of Patterson Road.

Here's a look at current Flood Warnings in our area:

Cass River

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Cass River from Frankenmuth downstream to Bridgeport.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the stage was at 16.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 17.0 feet, according to NWS.

The water is expected to rise above flood stage by midnight and crest around 17.5 feet early Wednesday morning.

Saginaw River

A Flood Warning has also been issued for the Saginaw River in Saginaw County and Bay County. At 5 a.m. Monday the stage was at 16.4 feet. Flood stage is 17.0 feet, according to NWS.

The water is expected to rise above flood stage by Monday afternoon and crest around 17.9 feet early Tuesday afternoon.

Kearsley Creek

A Flood Warning continues for Kearsley Creek near Davison from now until further notice.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the stage was at 10.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 10.0 feet, according to NWS, and minor flooding is occurring in the area.

The river is expected to crest about begin falling by Wednesday morning.

