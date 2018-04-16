Michigan governor calls for upgrading security at schools

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a school-safety plan that calls for upgrading security at up to 400 schools and tripling the budget of a state tip line that lets students report threats.

The proposal made Monday includes $20 million to update school buildings with locks and other security features. Snyder also wants to increase the budget of OK2Say, a program that has seen a record-high number of confidential tips in the wake of recent U.S. school shootings.

The Republican governor proposes standardized training for school resource officers and requiring schools to have safety plans that are broader than emergency response.

He told The Associated Press that he wants to ensure that schools are prepared to intervene with students who pose a threat to themselves and others.

