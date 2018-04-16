Drivers beware! Some Burton roads covered in water - WNEM TV 5

Drivers beware! Some Burton roads covered in water

Posted: Updated:
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Drivers beware!

The City of Burton is warning people about water over some roads.

Thanks to the rain/snow/sleet/ice event over the weekend, Davison Road between Belasay and Vassar is only passable in the middle lane.

The same is true for Atherton Road, west of Center Road over the creek

The roads are open, but drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.