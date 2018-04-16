Drivers beware! Some Burton roads covered in water

Drivers beware!

The City of Burton is warning people about water over some roads.

Thanks to the rain/snow/sleet/ice event over the weekend, Davison Road between Belasay and Vassar is only passable in the middle lane.

The same is true for Atherton Road, west of Center Road over the creek

The roads are open, but drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

