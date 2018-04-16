Flint mayor announces revival of lawsuit against State of Michigan

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver announced Monday she will once again pursue a lawsuit against the State of Michigan over the water crisis.

Weaver said she met with Governor Rick Snyder this morning in Lansing to talk about the state's decision to end free bottled water distribution.

After the meeting, she announced the city will be reviving a lawsuit against the state that was drafted back in 2016.

She said they didn't pursue the lawsuit in 2016 because the state made promises - like keeping the water PODS open indefinitely until all lead service lines were replaced.

The mayor said those promises were not kept.

