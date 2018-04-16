Underwater vehicle to inspect damaged Great Lakes oil pipes

A remotely operated underwater Vehicle (ROV) is ready for deployment by American Transmission Company to obtain visual imagery of damage to underwater cables, April 14, 2018 (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

C.J. Kirwer, a contractor from T&T Subsea, stands next to a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), April 15, 2018. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

The company that owns twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan is preparing to launch an underwater vehicle to inspect damage that may have been caused by a ship's anchor.

A spokesman for Enbridge Inc. said Monday the remote-controlled vehicle will examine the submerged pipes in the Straits of Mackinac. They are part of Line 5, which carries 23 million gallons of crude oil daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

Enbridge temporarily shut down the line over the weekend, blaming a power outage at its Superior terminal.

Officials say dents in both pipes may have been caused by "vessel activity" also believed responsible for damaging two electric cables that leaked 600 gallons of coolant fluid into the straits.

