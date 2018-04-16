Up to 40 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Saginaw River

Pure Michigan weather just keeps getting better.

John Frollo, assistant superintendent for the Saginaw Water Treatment Facility, said anywhere from 30-40 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged much of Sunday into the Saginaw River as the result of heavy rains and storm surges.

The National Weather Service issued several Flood Warnings this weekend as Mid-Michigan begins to recover from a weekend storm that brought rain, sleet and snow.

Frollo said the wastewater is not considered a threat to anyone, and MDEQ has been alerted as part of their protocol.

