Police: Caller on drugs hallucinated home invasion

Authorities say they were kept busy this weekend with drug-related calls.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office was called about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14 to assist medics with a heroin overdose near Cass City.

Police said a woman was found unresponsive and paramedics had to use Narcan and perform CPR to save her.

Two days earlier, police said an officer was sent to the same address for a similar call. Marijuana was also seized from the home, officials said.

"Drugs continue to be a problem in our county. We must do what we can to educate the public to this crisis, which is happening here and all over our country," the department wrote on Facebook.

Deputies were sent the next day to a home on Lewis Road in Arbela Township. The caller told dispatch armed subjects were breaking into their house.

When officers arrived, they found shots had been fired from inside the home by the person living there. After investigating, police learned the caller was under the influence of drugs and had hallucinated the incident. During the hallucination the caller had fired several shots in the house with a shotgun, police said.

Drug paraphernalia, marijuana, possible heroin and cocaine, and a shotgun were seized from the home.

One person was arrested for filing a false report and reckless discharge of a firearm.

