High-load vehicle causes damage to traffic signals, railroad bri - WNEM TV 5

High-load vehicle causes damage to traffic signals, railroad bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT

Authorities are investigating after a high-load vehicle struck two traffic signals and a railroad bridge in the Traverse area.

It happened Monday morning at US-131 and M-186 in Fife Lake.

MDOT said a high-load struck the overhead signal at the intersection, as well as the signal at US-131 and M-88 at Mancelona.

The high-load also hit the railroad bridge over US-131 just south of Fife Lake. The impact knocked down the bridge height sign.

MDOT said it appears the truck that hit the lights and the bridge was southbound.

An electrician is on-site repairing the damage. An engineer is also inspecting the bridge to see if there is any additional damage.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.