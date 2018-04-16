High-load vehicle causes damage to traffic signals, railroad bridge

Authorities are investigating after a high-load vehicle struck two traffic signals and a railroad bridge in the Traverse area.

It happened Monday morning at US-131 and M-186 in Fife Lake.

MDOT said a high-load struck the overhead signal at the intersection, as well as the signal at US-131 and M-88 at Mancelona.

The high-load also hit the railroad bridge over US-131 just south of Fife Lake. The impact knocked down the bridge height sign.

MDOT said it appears the truck that hit the lights and the bridge was southbound.

An electrician is on-site repairing the damage. An engineer is also inspecting the bridge to see if there is any additional damage.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Use extra caution at US-131/M-186 in Fife Lake. Apparently a high-load struck our overhead signal there, taking it down. MDOT staff is headed there now to repair it. Any information about the vehicle that did it would be appreciated. 1/2 — MDOT - Traverse Area (@MDOT_Traverse) April 16, 2018

High-load hit also apparently struck the railroad bridge over US-131 just south of Fife Lake, knocking down the bridge height sign at least. MDOT engineers are headed there now to inspect for damage. Again, any info on the vehicle that did it would be appreciated. 2/2 — MDOT - Traverse Area (@MDOT_Traverse) April 16, 2018

Sounds like the overhead signal at US-131/M-88 at Mancelona was also struck. Will be making repairs there as well. Appears the vehicles that struck them and the bridge was southbound. — MDOT - Traverse Area (@MDOT_Traverse) April 16, 2018

The signal head at US-131/M-186 in Fife Lake was damaged when it was struck by a high-load of some kind. MDOT electrician is on-site repairing the damage. Please use caution when traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/BFTggtxUnw — MDOT - Traverse Area (@MDOT_Traverse) April 16, 2018

The height sign posted on the railroad bridge crossing US-131 south of Fife Lake was knocked off by a high load sometime recently. MDOT bridge engineer is going to inspect to see if there is any additional damage. Any info of what struck it would be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/l3pPJSIuTd — MDOT - Traverse Area (@MDOT_Traverse) April 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.