2 arrested after MSP chopper spots hits-and-run suspects

Two people were arrested after a Michigan State Police helicopter spotted them following a hit-and-run crash.

It happened on April 12 at around 7:35 p.m. in Saginaw.

MSP told TV5 that after the crash, people in one of the vehicles took off running.

That’s when the helicopter picked spotted them running near Harrison Street, and called in officers on foot.

There was at least one minor injury in the hit-and-run.

