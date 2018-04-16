Hemlock robotics team heading to the World Championship Competition

Hemlock High School’s robotics team is heading to the World Championship Competition.

The Gray Matter robotics team, made up of 9th through 12th graders, competed in the State Robotics Competition this past weekend at Saginaw Valley State University.

The team said they were confident that they would make it through the state competition.

“We have a really cohesive team, a team that’s done a great job being prepared,” said Dana Lockwood, Hemlock’s coach. “We were competing at a very high level, felt good about how we were doing and things finally started going our way.”

The team was ranked at 34 in their division of 40 teams, but they pulled ahead and ranked in 14th place during the qualifying rounds.

Gray Matter was the first alternate and went on to their second match of the semi-finals.

The team split their last two matches and was bumped out of a tiebreaker from the finals.

“FIRST Robotics is a wonderful organization and competitive academic learning experience for our students,” said Don Killingbeck, the superintendent of Hemlock Public School District. “We are fortunate to have a high-quality program.”

The Gray Matter robotics team is the only Saginaw County team that made it to the World’s Robotics Competition.

The best teams from around the world will be in Detroit at the Cobo Hall and Ford Field from April 26 to 28.

Admission is free and open to the public.

