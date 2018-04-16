Man wanted for questioning in Saginaw bank robberies - WNEM TV 5

Man wanted for questioning in Saginaw bank robberies

Saginaw Police Department Saginaw Police Department
SAGINAW, MI

Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are asking for your help in finding a man.

Derrick Morris, 61, is wanted for questioning in three bank robberies that happened in Saginaw within the past 10 days.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 996-1126 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-5245.

