Man wanted for questioning in Saginaw bank robberies

Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are asking for your help in finding a man.

Derrick Morris, 61, is wanted for questioning in three bank robberies that happened in Saginaw within the past 10 days.

Chemical Bank at 100 S. Michigan on Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

Saginaw County Employees Credit Union at 1700 Court on Monday, April 13 at 11:40 a.m.

Family First Credit Union at 1011 N. Michigan on Friday, April 16 at 3:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 996-1126 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-5245.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.