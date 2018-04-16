Parents & school officials ready to say so long to snow days

Many are sick of winter.

That’s the overwhelming feeling across the state after a slow-moving storm covered communities in ice.

Several schools were forced to close as ice remained a major concern on the roads and on power lines.

“Low 60s, high 50s. Long days. Going home being able to play some basketball with my kids outside. Enjoy the weather. Maybe a barbecue,” said Stephen Bigelow, the superintendent for Bay City Public Schools.

In Bigelow’s book, that’s what mid-April is supposed to be like.

His district is one of many across Mid-Michigan closed because of snow and ice.

A far cry from anything resembling spring weather.

“We’re allotted six snow days as a school district and today is our sixth,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow said another snow day would mean makeup time in June.

Fifth-grader Isabella Town doesn’t want to hear that.

“That’s a little disappointing,” Isabella said. “I don’t need any extra days for school.”

She was with her mother Danna at the Bay City Town Center doing some shopping.

She said spending time with her daughter in the middle of a school day at the mall is the last place she thought she’d be, all because of a winter that won’t let go.

“It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” Danna Town said. “I’m a teacher and she’s a student and we cannot believe it.”

Believe it or not, old man winter isn’t going away quietly.

Despite that Bigelow is cautiously optimistic this will be the last snow day of the year, but then again he never thought we’d be talking about this much snow on April 16.

“I hope it’s the end,” Bigelow said.

