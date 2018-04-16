Fugitive wanted for armed robbery, believed to be in Flint area

Police are looking for a man wanted on multiple warrants including armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Adrian Shane “Bobo” Thomas is 29-years-old, 5’6” and weighs 165 lbs.

He is wanted for armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, parole absconder from MDOC, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm.

He is believed to be in the Flint area.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information on his location, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

