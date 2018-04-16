Sanilac Co. deputies investigating truck and fuel tanker crash

Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fuel tanker.

On Friday, April 16 at 12:15 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a two-vehicle accident on M-53, south of Deckerville Road, in Evergreen Township.

Deputies said a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by 58-year-old Gregory Biddinger from Cass City, was northbound and crossed into the center line.

The Silverado struck a southbound 2016 Mack fuel tanker, being driven by 45-year-old Robert Mullins from Riverview.

The fuel tanker was not loaded at the time of the crash.

The driver of the fuel tanker saw the Chevrolet truck going into the center lane a was able to avoid a head-on collision.

However, the truck was still hit on the driver’s side and trailer.

Cass City EMS responded to the scene.

The accident is still under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

