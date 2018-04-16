Parent concerned over child’s lack of homework and high grades

Most parents know no homework typically means your child is falling behind in school.

So imagine one parent’s shock when he learned his son is nearly making straight As without showing any signs of actually doing the work assigned to him.

“If you’re saying my son’s missing a stack this thick of math homework, it raises a lot of red flags for me,” said James Jones.

Jone’s son is a student at Chester Miller Elementary School in Saginaw.

After looking at his son’s report card, Jones thought he was doing well.

But after an unsettling discovery from meeting with the boy’s teacher, he says he doesn’t even know what to think.

“She gave us this whole stack of work that he say he hasn’t completed,” Jones said. “However, when we get his report card and look online, she inputted grades in for that period so that has me raising questions. Are we just inputting grades in for students to give them a free pass?”

He said he’s been in contact with the school and documenting everything since back in January as soon as he realized something was off.

“He has gone weeks without any work and we have documentation leading all the way back to February of no homework, no math, nothing given,” Jones said.

The several assignments that were never completed and turned in for grading are still in the hands of Jones, but yet his son got credit for them.

“It’s very concerning to me when my son has spent his whole third-grade education and we don’t know exactly how well he’s been doing,” Jones said.

Jones did meet with the teacher in question and the principal of the school.

“We spoke with the principal and one minute he was kinda understanding and then the next he more like trying to save his own, trying to cover it up and that was the big straw for me,” Jones said.

Jones also says the teacher has denied the allegations but the principal will continue looking into the issue and is giving the teacher “an opportunity to present evidence proving where those grades came from".

TV5 reached out to the district, even stopped by the special board meeting to ask the tough questions but we were met with no answers.

Jones said he plans to keep pressing the matter and he has a message for the other parents nationwide.

“I would definitely look into your child’s grades and ask the teachers to produce the work,” Jones said. “You don’t wanna get too hyped up that my child has gotten As and Bs, which is nice and dandy but is the teacher actually giving the work for your child to earn As and Bs? Or are they just inputting grades in and your child has done no work whatsoever?”

Jones said his son was accepted into an accelerated educational program for the next year and he worries because of this experience if he’s prepared for it.

