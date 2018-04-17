Lingering snow today before a quick break

The system that brought us a wintry mess over the weekend just doesn't seem like it wants to leave. We're still feeling the effects of this slow-moving storm, but we're finally to the end of it as we'll have one more round of snow showers today before it finally ends for good.

Current Weather Alerts

Flood Warnings are in effect for the Saginaw River and Cass River until further notice.

Today & Tonight

Snow showers that are passing through the region this morning shouldn't add up to much in the accumulation department, but with temperatures largely in the 20s this morning, some icy areas are possible where snow is a bit more persistent and in any places wet roads from Monday have frozen over.

While temperatures are in the 20s, it's important to note that many wind chills have fallen into the teens as we start our Tuesday so be sure to dress appropriately out the door.

As far as numbers go, expect most areas to be well under an inch, with a few areas of the Thumb possibly reaching around an inch or so.

Snow showers should be primarily a morning threat and should gradually wind down into the afternoon and evening. Cloud cover will be more persistent unfortunately, which along with a breezy west northwesterly wind, will keep our highs stuck in the 30s again today.

That aforementioned wind will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 25 miles per hour. Because of that, expect wind chills to hover in the 20s and low 30s much of the day.

We'll stay generally mostly cloudy through much of the night, but a few breaks in the clouds will be possible late. Expect lows to fall into the 20s again overnight, with winds slowing down a bit.

