Eastman Avenue closed after crash damages power lines

A closure in Midland County is expected to cause some traffic backups Thursday morning.

MDOT reported about 6 a.m. that Eastman Avenue between Sylvan Lane and Saginaw Road is closed in both directions while Consumers Energy crews repair downed power lines.

Crews have been working overnight to reopen the roadway after a crash in the area, according to MDOT. We're told a pole with high-voltage wires was damaged in the crash. Crews are estimating a few more hours yet for this closure.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers are asked to find a different route.

Update: US-10 BR (Eastman Ave) is still closed in both directions this morning while Consumers repairs downed power lines. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route this morning while crews work to reopen the roadway. https://t.co/aeh4AN3rr9 — MDOT - Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) April 19, 2018

Midland Montessori School will be opening at 9 a.m. due to the power outage.

